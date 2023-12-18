SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Decreased by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. 1,117,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,937. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

