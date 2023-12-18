Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,651. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

