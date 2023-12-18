Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.96. 1,732,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,932. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

