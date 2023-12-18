Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 979 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.81. 1,386,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

