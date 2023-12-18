Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.57. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

