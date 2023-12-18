Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.23. 1,418,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

