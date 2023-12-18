Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 467,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

