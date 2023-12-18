Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.23. The company had a trading volume of 494,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 172.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

