Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.39. 489,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.14. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

