Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

