Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. 1,921,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,639. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

