Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.56. The company had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,236. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

