Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.22. 593,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,994. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

