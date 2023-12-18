Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.79. 486,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,219. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

