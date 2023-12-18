Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

