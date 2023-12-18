Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lifted by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

