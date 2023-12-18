Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.05. 736,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,168. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $435.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

