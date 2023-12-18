Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 270.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

