Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

