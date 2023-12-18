Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

