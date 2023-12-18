Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 995,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,602. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

