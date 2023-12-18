Worth Asset Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19,156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.68. 345,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $310.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.