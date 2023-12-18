Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock remained flat at $48.23 during trading on Monday. 737,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

