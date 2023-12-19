1,105 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

