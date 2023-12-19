1,236 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,055. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

