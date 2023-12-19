2,715 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $744.42. 120,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,720. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $654.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.47. The firm has a market cap of $293.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.