53,001 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $13,065,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $32.03.

