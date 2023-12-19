626 Financial LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNED opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

