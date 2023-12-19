626 Financial LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

