ABCMETA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.56 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $717,858.62 and $0.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016389 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.64 or 1.00078725 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012374 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010654 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003735 BTC.
About ABCMETA
ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.
ABCMETA Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
