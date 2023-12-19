Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

ACN stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

