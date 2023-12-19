Accenture plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Accenture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average is $315.83. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.