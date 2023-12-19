ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.2 %

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 609,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The firm has a market cap of $955.85 million, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.