Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Makes New $84.83 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,828,000. KLA comprises 0.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.14% of KLA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $580.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $593.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

