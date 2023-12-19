Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 200,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 1.0% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Graco were worth $138,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.