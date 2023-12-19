Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

PM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 588,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,954. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

