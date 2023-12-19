Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

