Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.94. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 299,406 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,632,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,188,681.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,632,111 shares in the company, valued at $75,188,681.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,475 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 795,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 152,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

