Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

