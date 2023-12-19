Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.93

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 47366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $816,917 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

