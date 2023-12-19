AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $328.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.42.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $314.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.47.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

