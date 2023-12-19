Applied Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,441 call options.

Applied Digital Trading Up 9.5 %

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 1,302,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $769.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Digital by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

