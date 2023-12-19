Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

