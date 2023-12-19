Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $167.58 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $167.58 million and $12.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002258 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,662,238 coins and its circulating supply is 177,663,022 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.