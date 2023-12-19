Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 29.3% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 315,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,354 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

