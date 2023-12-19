Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $383,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.40.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

