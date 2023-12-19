AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,566,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

