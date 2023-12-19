Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

