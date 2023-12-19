Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OZK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

