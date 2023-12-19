Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

BNED opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

